Logan Lerman Looks Unrecognizable in ‘The Vanishing of Sidney Hall’: Watch the Sneak Peek

Logan Lerman has appeared to vanish in The Vanishing of Sidney Hall. The actor looks nearly unrecognizable in the drama, in which he plays a controversial writer who abruptly disappears.

Lerman, 26, plays Sidney Hall, who writes a bestselling novel about the death of one of his high school classmates. Years after becoming a household name, a detective (Kyle Chandler) tries to figure out why a series of arsons are connected to his books — all while searching for the author.

In one scene, Sidney — who appears to be living on the street — is stopped and handcuffed by two police officers.

“Is there anywhere I can get a lift somewhere?” Sidney says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. The cop replies: “Sir, we’re not a taxi. We’re arresting you.”

Sidney is completely disheveled, as Lerman dons shaggy, overgrown hair to pull off the character.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall also stars Michelle Monaghan, Elle Fanning and Nathan Lane.

The Shawn Christensen-directed film is available now on DIRECTV ahead of its theatrical release on March 2nd from A24.

