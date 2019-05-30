New rivals alert? It’s definitely a possibility. While Jemmye Carroll wasn’t on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, she was watching the reunion special on Wednesday, May 29, and live tweeting – and she was not impressed.

“It’s truly hard for me to watch reunions bc I just think of all the BETTER follow up questions I would ask,” the Real World: New Orleans vet, 30, tweeted during the show. “The host should know everything that happened not only on the episodes BUT on social media bc social media drama is such a huge part of reunions. I would honestly kill it.”

The reunion special was hosted by Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, the WWE Superstar who got his start on The Real World: Back to New York and Olympian Lolo Jones, who competed on The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros in 2017.

Once Jones, 36, saw Carroll’s tweet, she couldn’t help but share a screenshot and respond. “Honey subtweets are beneath the power and strength I represent as a female, olympian and hard worker,” the athlete began. “Just @ me. Be a bad ass bitch and go for yours don’t be a bitch and go for others. You can have success without climbing on other people’s backs @JustJem24.”

She continued in a slew of other tweets and replies. “I don’t need to hate on a female to get what I want. I’m pushed by females every day that are faster, better and stronger than me. Successful women don’t threaten me they push me to do work,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum wrote. “Agreed one subtweet cool. But multiple nah. She’s needs to chill on insulting woman. We have enough battles to face already. … What’s crazy is I’m in Louisiana and told her we she meet up and she could tell me ALLLLL her critics [sic] to my face. Still waiting on her to drop that location… Jem! I’m at the LSU track! Come holla.”

Carroll responded on Thursday, May 30, retweeting Jones and adding, “I know how to get a bitch mad, don’t I.” When a fan responded, “Funny how she thinks this is about her specifically when you post this about every reunion show. Teen mom, teen mom 2, etc,” Carroll responded again.

“A guilty dog always barks. I criticize every host on mtv except @nessnitty Bc she’s the best,” she wrote. “Honestly my tweet was about the Miz.. I forgot Lala [sic] was even there.”

