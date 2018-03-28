She’s a Yeezy fan, even if her bestie isn’t! Taylor Swift‘s pal Lorde paid homage to Kanye West during her tour stop in Rosemont, Illinois, which is near the rapper’s hometown of Chicago, during her show on Tuesday, March 27.

Concertgoers shared videos of the show on social media and they captured the moment the “Royals” singer performed a stunning a cappella version of West’s hit song “Love Lockdown” from his 808 and Heartbreak album. She also sang her own rendition of West’s “Runaway” from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy — accompanied by a piano — which she then mashed with her song “Liability” from her album Melodrama.

The singer, 21, has been performing songs from the rapper’s catalog throughout her career, including her cover of “Hold My Liquor” from his 2013 album Yeezus, and during her set at the Coachella Festival in 2017. Lorde, who once referred to West as “her idol” in an interview with Billboard, is also part of Swift’s girl squad. The rapper and the “Blank Space” singer have had a public feud over the years.

Lorde recently sparked controversy after she compared her friendship with the 28-year-old to having health issues in an interview. “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies,” she told The Guardian in June 2017. “There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

Lorde quickly apologized for her remarks after facing major backlash, tweeting, “Didn’t mention Taylor, but regardless, I f–ked up and that was really insensitive. I’m sorry.”

Swift and Lorde’s friendship began after they met at the American Music Awards in 2014. “She sent me some flowers [after the show], which was so nice,” Lorde told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “She just sent them to my house and said, like, ‘Congratulations on everything.’ I was like, ‘God, I need to know more!’ They then hung out in person. “We had Shake Shack, which I feel like is kind of a good bonding,” the singer said. “A friendship, like, bonds with those thick-ass milkshakes.”

During her Melodrama tour, Lorde has also covered Frank Ocean‘s “Solo” and Carly Rae Jepsen‘s “Run Away With Me.”

