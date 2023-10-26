Lorde just gave fans reason to believe she might be releasing new music soon.

The “Ribs” singer, 26, was seen riding the subway in New York City on October 18 with a chunky pair of headphones. A fan shared photos of Lorde’s ride on public transportation via X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Anyway I met lorde yesterday and let her know that she wrote melodrama for me specifically.”

Shortly thereafter, a Lorde fan account pointed out via Instagram that the musician has been known to listen to her own music in public to test it out before a release.

“A fan met Lorde on the NYC train yesterday!! The last time she was [seen] with headphones in NYC trains in 2017, she was testing her own album,” the fan account captioned the post shared earlier this week.

Days later, Lorde (real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor) herself commented on the post, seemingly confirming the fan theory.

“I was in fact listening to myself 🤩,” she wrote.

The fan interaction comes two months after Lorde, who released her latest album Solar Power in 2021, teased that she has something she wants to share with fans soon.

“These times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you. No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon,” the “Royals” artist captioned an August carousel of Instagram photos of herself and some friends swimming in an indoor pool.

One month later, Lorde elaborated on her emotional state in an email letter to fans. She explained that she’d been in London since May mostly “alone with [her] thoughts” and not seeing “many friends.” The Grammy winner added that she’d been going “to bed thinking about what I’m making.”

In addition to opening up about “living with heartbreak again,” Lorde shared insights into her creative process in the email.

“It might seem funny or be easy to forget, but I make records because I need to. The songs are spells; a spell to let go of something, a spell to unlock a door. Every time I put something into words just as I see it, set it to the right music, a knot comes loose in me. But it hurts too, confronting the knots,” she wrote.

Lorde continued: “I know I’m gonna look back on this year with fondness and a bit of awe, knowing it was the year that locked everything into place, the year that transitioned me from my childhood working decade to the one that comes next — one that even through all this, I’m so excited for. It’s just hard when you’re in it.”