FX CEO John Landgraf told reporters on Friday, January 5, that following the sexual misconduct allegations made against Louis C.K., the network launched its own investigation into the comedian and actor who worked on five different shows. He revealed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena that they “did not find any issues, complaints or incidents of misconduct of any kind in the eight years we worked together.”

The network previously cut all ties with Louis and Landgraf reiterated that that included Better Things, where Louis served as a co-writer.

“This is Pamela’s [Adlon] show. These are her stories. This is her life. Louis was her cowriter. She’s going to have to write them all herself or find another cowriter. She is the font, the creative engine,” he told reporters. “He won’t be involved further in any FX shows including Better Things, I have every confidence in Pamela.”

In regards to whether Louie will be re-added to FX’s digital streaming service, Landgraf admitted his answer is “I don’t know,” adding that this is a cultural movement where more important components are the focus.

“Were in a wait and see mode,” he added, saying that he does believe the show still is a great show. “If you thought it was art, it’s still art. Maybe art of a different kind.”

In November, five women accused the Emmy winner of sexual harassment, claiming he masturbated in front of them without their consent. He later admitted that the “stories are true.”

In a lengthy statement given to Us Weekly, the comedian opened up about the misconduct. “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was OK because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question,” he said. “It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

While he never used the words “I’m sorry,” he said in his statement he has tried to learn — and run — from his actions. “I also took advantage of the fact that I was widely admired in my and their community, which disabled them from sharing their story and brought hardship to them when they tried because people who look up to me didn’t want to hear it,” the comedian continued. “I didn’t think that I was doing any of that because my position allowed me not to think about it. There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for. And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”

