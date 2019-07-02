An animated sex scene featuring Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles on the Sunday, June 30, episode of Euphoria outraged some One Direction fans, prompting Tomlinson to speak out.

“I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it,” the X Factor U.K. judge, 27, tweeted on Monday, July 1, when one fan asked whether HBO reached out to him and the “Kiwi” singer, 25.

I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 1, 2019

The graphic scene aired toward the beginning of the HBO teen drama’s third episode, titled “Made You Look.” After gaining weight on a family vacation, a young, self-conscious Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira) became a popular fan fiction writer online in an attempt to find her place in the world. Her work quickly gained notoriety on Tumblr, thanks in part to one story she wrote about the former One Direction bandmates “secretly f–king” during their time together on the road.

“It’s the first night of the Take Me Home tour. Louis was unusually nervous. His mouth was dry, palms sweating, when suddenly he felt the press of Harry’s body from behind,” the character narrated from her NSFW blog as the animated visual played out for viewers of the show. “Harry can sense the nervous tensions running through Louis’ stiff body.”

As the singers waited backstage, Styles tried to comfort Tomlinson by giving him a shoulder massage before getting down on his knees and performing oral sex on him.

Euphoria, which is executive produced by Drake and stars Zendaya, has become one of the most controversial shows on TV since it premiered in June. All three episodes that have aired so far have included full-frontal nudity, including a locker-room scene that showed upwards of 30 penises.

“I don’t care about that kind of stuff, and it’s funny reading all of the reviews now — everyone’s like, ‘There’s this many penises,’” Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “But when you’re there, it was just hilarious. I think it’s a funny scene, and I’ll definitely never forget it.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Styles’ rep and HBO for comment.

Euphoria airs on HBO Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

