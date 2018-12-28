‘Rocket Power,’ ‘The West Wing’ and More TV Shows Turning 20 in 2019

Time flies! If you think back to what you were doing in 1999, it’s safe to assume that one of the shows in the above video was a part of your life. Twenty years ago, some of television’s biggest hits premiered!

The Sopranos debuted on January 10, 1999, and ran on HBO for 86 episodes. By the time it came to an end in 2007, it was a 21-time Emmy winner!

It was also a huge year for animated television. Seth MacFarlane‘s Family Guy kicked off on Fox on January 31, 1999, and is currently airing its 17th season. It’s best known for its sarcastic angle at tackling current events. Meanwhile, Nickelodeon launched two huge shows the same year — SpongeBob SquarePants debuted on May 1, and Rocket Power premiered on August 16. While the latter wrapped after four seasons in 2004, SpongeBob, which has also been turned into two feature films, is in its 12th season.

Watch the video above to find out which other shows are turning 20 in 2019!

