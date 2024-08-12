Love Is Blind: U.K.’s Sam Klein is speaking out about his portrayal on the show.

Sam, 31, proved one of the show’s most controversial contestants among viewers after the first four episodes of Love Is Blind: U.K. dropped on Netflix last week. Sam got engaged to fellow contestant Nicole Stevens, 29, after meeting in the pods, though love rival Benaiah questioned whether Sam was really looking for love or fame. Sam and Nicole ultimately went their separate ways at the end of episode 4.

Sam shared some insights into his Love Is Blind: U.K. journey via Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 11, including answering a question about whether he really had feelings for Nicole.

“The show was intense and high-pressure, and the editing hasn’t really worked in my favor,” Sam responded. “But my connection with Nicole in the pods was genuine and she’s an amazing person.”

It seems Sam, who told Nicole, “I think I love you,” has embraced being the season’s villain.

“I guess someone has to play the villain,” he responded to another Instagram user who said they “want to dislike” Sam but “like him plenty.”

Asked if he was annoyed by how “the show perceived you as not genuine,” Sam responded, “I guess it was TV gold. 🍿🍿🍿x100.”

Sam also opened up about the most difficult parts of the Love Is Blind process. He said the toughest part of the show was “learning to open up about my past.”

Despite clashing with Benaiah over Nicole, Sam said that he developed a close bond with his fellow male contestants.

“It’s a very unique experience when you have 15 men opening up about their feelings with each other and makes you realize we all have our own insecurities and its OK to talk,” the product design manager shared.

Love Is Blind: U.K. is the latest international version of the hit Netflix format and is hosted by husband and wife duo Matt and Emma Willis.

The first four episodes are now streaming on Netflix. Episodes 5 to 9 premiere on Wednesday, August 14, followed by the final two episodes on Wednesday, August 21.