Ever since Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix, viewers have loved watching people try to find The One sight unseen all over the world.

Love Is Blind debuted in February 2020. The series focused on 30 men and women who were in windowless rooms, called pods, that allowed them to talk to potential partners and form connections without knowing what the other person looked like.

While being guided by Nick and Vanessa Lachey through the speed dating, contestants pair off and prepare to get engaged less than two weeks later. While most connections don’t end in a success story, fans have been entertained by the ups and downs that came with the reality TV series.

The overwhelming interest turned into Netflix expanding the franchise with a handful of international versions. Keep scrolling for full a guide to the Love Is Blind franchise:

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

‘Love Is Blind’

With six seasons under the show’s belt, there’s nothing quite like an OG. Season 1 introduced Us to Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton, who are still going strong after exchanging “I love you” after their third date and are now married.

The not-so-happy-ever-afters included Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee on season 2 fumbling his chance at Deepti Vempati and Andrew Liu being accused of seemingly using eye drops to fake cry during season 3.

‘Love Is Blind: Brazil’

The Brazil version, which is hosted by Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, has released four seasons so far. Some of the shocking highlights include Paulo Simi Lopes ditching his then-fiancée, Amanda Souza, because he couldn’t handle “having such a strong woman” by his side.

So far, Nanda Terra and Mack Alves from season 1 are still together. The third season resulted in couples Ágata Moura and Renan Justino and Maria Carolina Caporusso and Menandro Rosa finding The One.

‘Love Is Blind: Japan’

Not every version can blow up and Love Is Blind: Japan is the perfect example of that. After premiering in 2022, the show was renewed for a second season but was ultimately canceled before any more episodes could be filmed.

Despite its short-lived time on Netflix, this version ended up with two success stories since Ryotaro Yamauchi and Motomi are still married with a child — as are Wataru Mizote and Midori.

Related: Stars Fired From Reality Shows Through the Years A job-altering scandal. Although drama makes for good reality TV, many stars have crossed a line and their actions have real consequences. In June 2020, following the murder of George Floyd while in police custody, global protests began and thousands marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. With that, many networks began looking […]

‘Love Is Blind: Sweden’

Hosted by Jessica Almenäs, Love Is Blind: Sweden shows what happens when the reality show has fun with the concept with moments like Karolina Aless trying to tempt Lucas Gustavsson with sexy lingerie. Even though that pair didn’t last, Amanda Jonegard and Sergio Rincon are still together and welcomed a child. Krisse-ly Kuldkepp and Rasmus Hedenstedt also found long-lasting love on the show.

‘Love Is Blind: Mexico’

The dating experience continues in Mexico with the first season set to release in August 2024. Omar Chaparro and Lucy Chaparro are hosting as excited viewers prepare for poetic declarations, hard conversations about drinking and parenthood — and one engaged person who wonders “What if…?” after meeting another connection from the pods.

‘Love Is Blind: U.K.’

Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, who have been married since 2008, Love Is Blind: U.K. features people from places such as Dublin, London and Edinburgh that are looking for love. The series premiere is set for August 2024 on Netflix.

‘Love Is Blind: Germany’

Following the success of Too Hot To Handle: Germany, Netflix announced it was in production on an adaptation of Love Is Blind with German singles.

Related: Celebrities Who Dated Reality Stars From Other Shows Reality TV brings people together with many personalities finding love (or at least a hookup) with other reality TV stars. Bravolebrities, for example, are no strangers to crossover hookups. In August 2019, Southern Charmers Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll visited the cast of Summer House at their Hamptons home. During their visit, which […]

‘Love Is Blind: Argentina’

In January 2024, Netflix announced in a teaser clip that Argentina is one of the next locations for a Love Is Blind experience but no more details have been shared so far.

‘Love Is Blind: Habibi’

Hosted by Saudi Arabian actors Khaled Saquer and Elham Ali, season 1 of Love Is Blind: Habibi is coming to Netflix very soon.