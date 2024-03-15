Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton were noticeably absent from the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion — and he’s revealing there’s a reason why.

“We were invited to the season 6 reunion and we respectfully declined,” Cameron, 33, said via Instagram on Friday, March 15, adding there’s no truth to “any rumor” that he doesn’t like Love Is Blind, Netflix or Kinetic Content. “We already were booked for that date.”

Cameron and Lauren, 36, met on the first season of the Netflix dating show and walked down the aisle on day 40, which was filmed in 2018.

Cameron noted that he had “only watched a few episodes” of season 6 and “wasn’t motivated to keep watching.” Despite his comments, Cameron clarified he has “no hate” for the current cast.

“I just wasn’t into this season. I didn’t find those couples that I wanted to root for,” he admitted, adding that he’s “been very happy” to support the show for the past four years. “When it comes to genuineness, I think, on every season there are people who are open to getting married, there are people who want to get famous and there are people who fall somewhere in the middle.”

Cameron continued, “And for me watching, of course, I want to see people who have that true connection and who genuinely want to get married.”

As for season 6, Cameron felt it was less about the search for love and more about “all the memes, it’s all the one liners, it’s all the drama. The mess.”

However, he noted that he doesn’t place blame on the cast for “playing into that.” Cameron pointed out that fans love to discuss the drama online, adding, “Now, season six, the cast is well aware of how the show works.”

“I didn’t hear anything about the one couple that did get married on this season. It was all about everyone else,” Cameron said.

While season 6 of Love Is Blind was filled with drama, one couple — Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre — did exchange vows during the show’s finale episode.

Cameron noted that he will “be forever grateful” to Love Is Blind for giving him Lauren and his “wonderful” platform.

“For Lauren and I, Love Is Blind was just the beginning of our story and we’re working on so many wonderful projects together,” he said. “I’m grateful to have a partner that I can work with. It’s truly a blessing and thank you for supporting us for the last four years. It really means the world to me.”