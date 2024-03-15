Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés found love inside the Love Is Blind pods.

“He had mentioned [early on] that he really came into this experience to kind of grow as a person, not having marriage be the main end goal, but that if it happened, it happened,” Amy exclusively told Us Weekly before season 6 started airing in February 2024. “So that was kind of like, I didn’t know if it was the best and I wasn’t trying to build a man.”

She continued, “After multiple conversations, I truly got a sense of who he was and obviously a connection was forming, and so I just felt like it was definitely a very genuine connection, and so just kind of went with the flow of everything.”

Amy and Johnny’s bond grew and they got engaged sight unseen. They were the only season 6 couple to get married in the March 2024 finale.

Related: 'Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together? Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One […]

By the reunion, Amy and Johnny remained blissfully in love.

Keep scrolling for the pair’s complete relationship timeline:

A Pod Bond Unlike Any Other

Johnny and Amy were both cast on season 6 of Love Is Blind when the Netflix experiment brought the pods to Charlotte, North Carolina, in March 2023. Soon enough, they found a sweet connection with one another.

“I was the alternate coming into this so I had no idea what to expect,” Johnny said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March 2024. “But, I knew I wanted to just be myself, try to do everything I possibly could to find love and it worked out pretty well for me.”

A Sight Unseen Engagement

After bonding in the pods, Johnny became the first Love Is Blind man to pop the question.

“Will you please make me the happiest man alive and spend the rest of your life with me and marry me?” he asked as Amy tearfully said yes.

Related: Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse (So Far) Who says true love doesn’t exist on reality TV? While it seems to be a trend that many marriages on reality TV end in divorce, there are still some reality TV couples out there beating the odds. Big Brother‘s Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo met while filming season 18 of Big Brother in 2016. The timing […]

Blending Lives and Figuring Out Intimacy

Amy and Johnny quickly found out their real lives were complementary after they finally met. They, however, had a massive hurdle to overcome: Differing beliefs over family planning. The couple did not consummate their romance during their engagement as Amy was not on birth control. Johnny, meanwhile, did not want to get a vasectomy. (Johnny had wanted to be more financially stable before having a baby.)

“[It] was a really big thing that we talked about multiple times,” Johnny told Us. “We wanted to make sure we’re on the same page. Me really not knowing a lot about birth control, contraceptives, things of that nature made it difficult to really have a good conversation right away because I was uninformed.”

They Do!

Both Amy and Johnny’s families approved of the union, making their wedding day decision even easier. The duo both opted to get married and they sealed their nuptials with a kiss.

Reunion Love

Amy and Johnny caught up with their castmates during the season 6 reunion in March 2024, revealing that they “figured” out their family plans and that Amy had started taking birth control.