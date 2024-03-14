The Love Is Blind season 6 cast gave Us looks to remember at the reunion on Wednesday, March 13.

Amy Cortés, Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, Brittany Mills, Jessica Vestal, Chelsea Blackwell and Sarah Ann Bick made statements in gowns that featured sparkles, feathers and cutouts. Laura Dadisman — who couldn’t attend the reunion, in person due to a work commitment in Barcelona — even shimmered via Zoom.

Then men also stood out. Johnny McIntyre, Clay Gravesande, Kenneth Gotham and Jeramey Lutinski were all dapper in suits. Jeramey added pops of color with a Hawaiian shirt underneath his white suit.

Hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey coordinated in black looks, and past Love Is Blind stars, including Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia, dressed to impress as they sat in the audience.

Keep scrolling to see what the Love Is Blind stars wore at the season 6 reunion: