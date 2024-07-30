Love Island USA’s Kendall Washington is getting used to life outside of the villa with Nicole Jacky.

“Nicole and I really want to just work on what we have currently and adjust that to real life,” Kendall, 27, shared on the Tuesday, July 30, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “Right now, outside the villa, yes, we are together, and it’s just an adjustment of, ‘OK, what is our life? How do we make this work on the outside?’”

On July 21, viewers watched the pair express their love for each other during the season 6 finale of Love Island USA. During their individual “Declaration of Love” speeches, both Kendall and Nicole, 26, expressed feelings of love and made a promise to continue their relationship outside of the villa.

According to Kendall, they have continued to use the “love” word after filming and it “for sure” feels different. At the same time, saying goodbye to Fiji and hello to the real world has proven to be difficult.

“We’re honestly just taking it day by day because being in the public eye and seeing everyone’s opinions, it affects people differently,” Kendall explained to host Nick Viall. “When I see any negative comments about me or Nicole and me, I just brush it off. But Nicole takes things differently.”

On August 19, Kendall and Nicole are expected to join the season 6 cast for a reunion hosted by Ariana Madix. When asked to share the chances he would still be with Nicole during the special, Kendall couldn’t make any promises.

“It’s not 100 I’d say because there’s no guarantees on what will happen,” he explained. “I don’t know the future. I don’t know what’s going to happen in a week or a day. It will be a lie if I said 100 percent chance because I just don’t know. But I believe that when we have those conversations, it can go well.”

For now, both Kendall and Nicole find themselves with full schedules in the United States after filming for several weeks in another country.

While so much remains on their minds, Kendall made it clear he’s ready to pursue things with the California resident. After all, the feelings he felt for Nicole were “something I’ve never felt towards anyone.”

“This isn’t my decision. … It’s in Nicole’s court,” Kendall explained. “At the end of the day, we’re going to respect what we decide on, but it’s at a point when we need to have conversations. We just haven’t done that.”

Love Island USA is streaming now on Peacock.