When Ludacris hinted that he had new music on the way, he probably didn’t mean a freestyle rap dissing Katt Williams.

Ludacris, 46, dropped new bars in a social media video on Thursday, January 4, responding to claims Williams, 52, made on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast one day prior.

“Whatever’s heavy on my heart is always on my mind / Like Snoop [Dogg]’s cannabis shredder, I’m always on my grind,” began Ludacris, rapping over an instrumental version of Kanye West’s “Devil in a New Dress” from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. “They throwing shade ‘cause n— could never take my shine / I bring my watch collection on my jet, let me take my time.”

Williams alleged Ludacris’ mainstream success was due to him being involved with the Illuminati, which Luda refuted.

“Never been Illuminati, only Ill-Luda-nati,” he continued. “And I only left with bitches when coming from any party / Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life / Never been a clout chaser, never say s–t for likes / RIP John Singleton / You never have to flex when you earned every one of your Fast and Furious checks / Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature / Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature.”

The talk of “Ill-Luda-nati” began on Wednesday, January 3, when Sharpe, 55, asked Williams if he and Ludacris were related. Williams went on to claim that both he and Ludacris were once “invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made.”

“So it was both of us. We were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn’t do the sideburn thing no more, with the points,” said Williams. “And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies. And that’s how the conversation happened. One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris, and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams.”

Williams took aim at a handful of big stars in his interview. He said Steve Harvey “look(s) like Mr. Potato Head,” accusing him of stealing the premise for The Steve Harvey Show from Mark Cooper’s Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. Williams further alleged that Cedric the Entertainer has stolen jokes from him, that Kevin Hart is an “industry plant” and that Rickey Smiley and Tyler Perry “can’t play a man to save their life.”

Williams added, “They play good women, and I believe that the best actor should be in the best role.”

Hart, 44, responded to Williams’ allegations via social media on Thursday. “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad,” Hart wrote, sharing a teaser of his latest project. “In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film ‘LIFT’ which will be dropping on @netflixin 8 days!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says, ‘They Really Love You’ ….I now know she’s talking about ‘Katt.’”