Luke Combs is making things right. The “Fast Car” singer took to social media Wednesday, December 13, morning to address a story out of Tampa that one of his fans was being sued for selling merchandise bearing his likeness.

Pinellas Park, Florida, resident Nicole Harness had just returned from a hospital stay for heart failure when she learned that not only had her online handmade gift shop been sued in Federal Court by Combs, but that the judge had already ruled against her, ordering her to pay Combs $250,000.

In an interview with WFLA News Channel 8 on Tuesday, Harness tearfully explained that she didn’t think she was doing anything wrong by creating and selling tumblers and T-shirts bearing the likeness of some of her favorite celebrities. In fact, the Amazon storefront is Harness’ only source of income.

After seeing Combs’ show in Tampa over the summer, Harness decided to create a tumbler in his honor for her online shop. She had sold just 18 of those tumblers when she learned of the lawsuit, which included Harness and other vendors who were selling “unauthorized merchandise.”

Related: Biggest Country Music Controversies Through the Years Sometimes America’s sweethearts go sour. From Morgan Wallen to The Chicks, the biggest names in country music have been at the center of some major controversies. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer found themselves in hot water in the early 2000s after sharing their personal politics on a public stage. While performing across the […]

But due to a cyber snafu, Harness never even knew she was being sued until it was too late. While lawsuits must be served in person in Harness’ home state of Florida, the suit was filed in Illinois where a defendant can be served via email. That was the case with Harness, but her email went to spam and she never received it.

As part of the judgement, Harness’ Amazon storefront can remain active, but all her sales must go to Combs until she pays off the $250,000.

“It’s very stressful,” Harness told WFLA. “I don’t have money to pay my bills. I just want this resolved.”

Related: Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Combs' Relationship Timeline Luke Combs has a forever fan in his wife, Nicole Combs (née Hocking) — and it’s been documented in the country artist’s songs. The “Beer Never Broke My Heart” crooner and Nicole became friends through their mutual acquaintances shortly after she moved to Nashville in 2014. Two years later, the relationship changed when the pair […]

Enter Combs himself. The country singer posted a video to social media on Wednesday to apologize to Harness and assure fans that he was not behind the lawsuit.

“It’s 7:27 a.m. here in Tennessee,” Combs said in his direct-to-camera video with the WFLA footage behind him. “I woke up to use the restroom and the first thing I saw was this. I’ve spent the last two hours trying to make this right…because I was completely and utterly unaware of this.”

The “Hurricane” singer explained that he employs a company that “goes after folks — only, supposedly, large corporations operating internationally that make millions and millions of dollars … running illegal businesses. And apparently this woman, Nicole, has somehow gotten wrapped into that and that makes me absolutely sick to my stomach.”

Combs was able to get Harness’ contact information and immediately reached out to her directly.

“She told me that she was absolutely shocked by this,” he continued. “I’m so apologetic …. it makes me sick, honestly, that this would happen, especially at the holidays. I can’t imagine being in her shoes.”

Harness told Combs that there was $5,500 locked in her Amazon account. Combs promised to “double that” and shared that he was sending her $11,000 today.

“She was never supposed to be involved in anything like this. No fan should ever have to be involved in anything like this,” he said.

Related: Country Music’s Biggest Feuds: Where They Stand Today Country music’s biggest names haven’t been afraid to go head-to-head over the years, exchanging blows on social media, making up at awards shows and more. In 2015, several female artists came together to fire back at radio personality Keith Hill amid his comments about why he plays more male artists on the air. The controversy was dubbed “Tomato-gate.” […]

Combs pledged to make his own tumbler to sell on his official website starting today, with all proceeds from its sale going to Harness to help with her medical bills.

“Again … I was completely shocked when I saw this this morning,” Combs said. “This is not something that I would ever do. This is not the kind of person I am. Money is the last thing on my mind, I promise you guys that.”

Combs also shared that he was planning to make it right with Harness face to face.

“I invited Nicole and her family out to a show this year so I can give her a hug and say sorry in person. It makes me sick for anybody to be thinking that I’m this kind of person, because I’m the farthest thing from it,” he said in closing. “Love you guys and I’ll keep you posted.”