He’s ready to take on the wizarding world! Macaulay Culkin is eager to join the Harry Potter franchise — and he even reached out to J.K. Rowling about casting!

“Hey @jk_rowling I’m with you! Nagini can be whatever she wants to be! She’s a strong woman/snake,” the former child star, now 38, tweeted on Wednesday, September 26. “Also, can you write me into the next movie? I’m Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone: The Movie) and I was also a Pagemaster (experienced with magic)…”

Culkin also reached out to Dan Fogler, who portrayed Jacob Kowalski in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. “Hey @mrdanfogler put in a good word for me. There’s a back rub in it for you. ;)” he teased via Twitter. “BTW, it’s Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone 2/we’re friends in real life).”

Fogler quipped back, “dude I can see you as a grad student at ILVERMORNY,” referencing the fictional institution featured in the Fantastic Beasts.

Culkin also acknowledged his resemblance to Tom Felton, known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. “While I may look like a Malfoy I’m actually a Gryffindor and my patronus is a Mastiff which is a dog,” he wrote. “#MakeMeaWizard.”

The My Girl actor’s tweets came one day after the final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald dropped. Rowling, 53, announced in October 2016 that Warner Bros. is also set to release three more films in the Harry Potter spinoff franchise.

