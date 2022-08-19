Mads Mikkelsen: Johnny Depp 'Might' Return to 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Obliviate! Mads Mikkelsen was cast as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise following Johnny Depp‘s resignation — but the Denmark native isn’t ruling out giving the role back.

During an appearance at the Sarajevo Film Festival on Monday, August 15, Mikkelsen, 56, recalled the challenges that came with taking over for Depp, 59, who exited the franchise at Warner Bros. request amid allegations of abuse from ex-wife Amber Heard.

“It was very intimidating,” the Hannibal alum said during a panel, according to Deadline. “Obviously, well, now the course has changed. He won the [law]suit — the court [case] — so let’s see if he comes back. He might. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job.”

Mikkelsen, who took over for Depp in 2020, praised how his predecessor’s brought the fictional character to life. “I could not copy it. There’s there was no way I could just copy it, because it’s so much him. It would be creative suicide,” he continued. “So, we had to come up with something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me. So, yes, it was intimidating.”

He added: “His fans were very, very sweet, but they were also very stubborn. I didn’t interact too much with them, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken.”

Depp’s recent legal woes began when he filed a libel lawsuit against a U.K. newspaper for referring to him as a “wife beater” in an article. Days after he lost the lawsuit, the Kentucky native announced that he was stepping back following appearances in the first two movies.

“In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty,” he wrote via Instagram in 2019. “I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

Depp added: “The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading.”

The studio also issued their own statement, writing, “We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast.”

At the time, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Depp still received his $16 million paycheck for the third film.

Earlier this year, Depp and Heard, 36, went to court for a second time after suing each other for defamation following their tumultuous relationship. In June, a judge announced that the musician would be awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The actress, for her part, was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and no punitive damages for her counterclaim.

Heard, who filed to appeal the verdict in July, will only have to pay $10.35 million after the judge reduced the amount due to a Virginia law capping punitive damages.

