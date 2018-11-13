Not so perfect anymore! Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd finally had their first argument during the Tuesday, November 13, episode of Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After. They decided to move before the baby arrived and definitely had different ideas regarding virtually everything associated with the kind of home they each wanted. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below.

Bobby vs Danielle

When Danielle and Bobby went looking for a new home because Danielle claimed she wanted more space, it led to quite a disagreement. Danielle wanted a stylish home and Bobby was more concerned about the price, especially because Danielle isn’t sure if she’s going to be a stay-at-home mom.

The experts later had them do an activity where they rated four things associated with the move based on importance: price, area, size and style. Their answers couldn’t have been more different. Despite Danielle claiming she wanted to move for more storage space, she ranked size last.

“This activity revealed to me that Danielle says one thing even though she maybe is really wanting something else,” Bobby said. “I definitely would say we still have some things to work on when it comes to communicating.”

Ashley Disrespects Anthony

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico celebrated two years together. Up to that point, Anthony did not want to find out the gender of the baby because he wanted it to be a mystery. However, Ashley loves to take control, so she gifted him a onesie that read “Daddy’s little princess” on it.

Needless to say, he was upset his wife disrespected him.

“Ashley likes to be in control and I didn’t want to know what the sex of the baby is. I’m a little frustrated,” he said. “I was very annoyed that Ashley told me we’re having a baby girl,” Anthony said. “There’s literally nothing I can do about it.”

He still broke down crying tears of joy at the idea of having a baby girl, he was just mad he couldn’t have done it his way.

Shawniece’s Mom Calls Out Jephte

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre’s relationship was improving, but they still weren’t wearing their wedding rings. When both of their mothers came over for dinner, they pressed the couple as to why; Shawniece’s mom believed that they never should have taken them off in the first place. It opened up an entire discussion about the beginnings of their relationship and how it’s progressed.

“The hardest thing for me to hear was that you didn’t want her at the time,” Shawniece’s mom cried about their wedding day. “I don’t ever want my child to feel like she’s not wanted.”

He defended himself saying when he first met Shawniece, there wasn’t a spark but now his feelings have grown immensely. However, that didn’t mean that Jephte messing around with other women when they were separated didn’t hurt his wife and her mom.

“What Jephte did was pretty much like a smack in the face,” Shawniece said.

Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!