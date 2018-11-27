One big happy family! Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre started their life with their new baby girl during the Tuesday, November 27, episode of Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After. Shawniece gave birth nearly a month early, but the couple couldn’t have been more excited about their new family.

“Now it’s not just the two of us, we need to think of the future as a family,” Jephte said. “I want to be a good dad and an even better husband.”

They celebrated their first anniversary at home with take out while Shawniece had to nurse the baby at the table. It wasn’t exactly what they had planned for their celebration, but it was heartwarming nonetheless.

“We’re in a much better place than we were a whole year ago,” Jephte said.

Ashley and Anthony Fight About Moving

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico started shopping for baby things and quickly realized their tiny apartment did not have enough space for a family of three. Ashley decided to bring up moving to Anthony, as they only have one month left on their lease.

“There’s no better time than now. I feel like it’s definitely worth doing before the baby gets here,” Ashley said. “For our family and our family’s future, I think moving is the best idea.”

Anthony worried about the time frame and cost of moving, which frustrated Ashley.

“I have a really hard time thinking of reasons to stay,” Ashley said. She was expecting Anthony to agree with her immediately and was not happy when he pushed back.

Bobby Puts His Foot Down

Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman seemed to really only disagree on one thing: money. Danielle told Bobby that she was going to spend $1,000 on teeth cleaning for her dog, and Bobby gave her a firm no.

“I’m willing to spend as much money as it takes to keep Henry healthy and happy,” Danielle said.

They also argued more this week about moving into a new home during their pregnancy, as Bobby thought it’d make more sense to stay.

“I’m such a frugal money freak,” Bobby said. “What we have now, a lot of families would kill to have.”

Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

