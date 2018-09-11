No more baby fever? Amber Martorana made an uncomfortable comment about motherhood to Dave Flaherty, and everything completely spiraled out of control during the Tuesday, September 11, episode of Married at First Sight. The conversation made it clear that the two have completely opposing viewpoints about their future, which could cause some serious problems.

Amber Made Dave Unsure Of Her Parenting Skills

Dave put it perfectly — Amber can have a “strong emotional response” to small things that causes a serious divide in their relationship. This was no exception when the two started to talk about having a family. Dave said he’d like to wait a few years before having a child, but Amber wanted to have one right away. “It’s very difficult for us to communicate,” Amber said. “We’re not on the same page.”

Dave also didn’t appreciate when Amber made a comment that she just couldn’t wait for their children to turn five years old. “Even if she’s joking, that’s not funny,” he said. “I feel like this should be a positive thing. … We’re kind of at opposite ends of the spectrum.”

Bobby Finally Said The “L” Word

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd should win a prize for being married this long without having a single fight. Even though things have been going smoothly, neither one of them has told the other that they love them yet, even though they are definitely feeling it.

“I feel like we have the foundation to make this marriage that we built life long and everlasting,” Bobby said. “I could never see myself in any other way being with anyone else.”

Finally, the mood must have been right because he finally expressed how he felt to his wife. “I’ll do anything to make you happy and I love you,” he said. Danielle didn’t say it back to him, though, so hopefully all goes well.

Tristan And Mia Are Moving

Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally have finally pulled the plug — they’re moving to Houston. “I am feeling excited to move to Houston. At first, I was feeling anxious,” Mia said. “I definitely think marriage is about compromise.”

Tristan was so excited to start this new chapter with his wife, and it finally seems like these two are in a really good place in their marriage.

“I feel like I am coming to terms with who I am in this marriage right now,” Tristan said. “We’re in a good place.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

