Full speed ahead! On the Tuesday, February 6, episode of Married at First Sight, the three couples returned home and made plans to start their real lives together. For some couples, it was smooth sailing, while others struggled.

Jaclyn Backslides

On the plus side, Jaclyn and Ryan seem to really like each other’s apartments. Even better, they both agreed they should find a new place together so they could have a fresh start. They soon learned that they make equal incomes, which made the discussion about money much simpler. Not surprisingly, they found a place quickly that they loved and things seemed to be right on track … until Jaclyn started packing up her stuff, that is.

She broke down as she went through old boxes containing things she’d shared with her (now deceased) former boyfriend. Ryan showed up while she was mid-cry and comforted her, but later admitted he was worried she was “going backwards” in their relationship because of the emotions that had surfaced. “Are you over it enough to make it work?” he asked her as she stared back, rather stunned.

Jonathan Faces the Reality of Unemployment

Molly and Jonathan liked each other’s apartments but also agreed they should get their own pad. He had also (wisely) sent his cat, Dawn, to stay with one of his friends since Molly is super allergic. He reasoned that if they decided to stay together at the end, they would revisit ways to reintroduce the cat.

Still, this wasn’t going to be easy. They were in a unique situation because he had lost his job when he decided to come on the show. “We’ll be alright,” Jonathan promised Molly. She said it was stressful, but they weren’t “screwed” yet and asked him to reassure her that he was good with money. He said he was. That was that, for now.

Shawniece Gets No Love

The great divide between Shawniece and Jephte only seemed to widen upon their return home. Not only did they have very different living styles (she was super organized and he was a slob), they also had very different approaches to money. She saves … he doesn’t. Because Shawniece had been staying with her family, they decided she would relocate to Jephte’s bachelor pad while they looked for their new home. When he decided to sleep on the floor the first night in a different room, giving her his bed, she was rather heartbroken.

After crying to her mother, she cried to him. “Don’t cry,” he tried — but that didn’t help much. “I’m tired of feeling like I’m not wanted,” she said. “That’s the worst feeling in the world.”

