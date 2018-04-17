Sometimes the truth hurts – just ask the couples on Married at First Sight. On the Tuesday, April 17, episode of the relationship reality show, the newlyweds were getting nervous as decision day fast approached. Some couples discussed the possibility that they might never fall in love, while others decided it was time to call it quits … immediately.

Boys Will Be Boys

After their huge fight, Molly packed a bag and left Jonathan – seemingly, for good. They both seemed sad about what they saw as a failure, but pretty firm in their decision to end it. Later, Jonathan met up with the other husbands and revealed that they’d decided to end it. Ryan and Jephte were very surprised.

Ryan then revealed that he didn’t feel very connected to his wife at this point, either. “If I were to cut ties, honestly, I wouldn’t be heartbroken at all,” Ryan confessed of his marriage to Jacqueline.

Girl Talk … Plus, Ryan

Molly, meanwhile, confided in the other women, who were both completely freaked out by the abrupt end of her marriage and worried it could happen to them. Jacqueline came home to Ryan to tell him how upset she was and he replied by saying they would always be connected – for better or for worse – no matter how their own marriage played out. He then confirmed that he was unsure about decision day. Jacqueline didn’t like hearing that so much.

Later, Ryan apologized and said he wasn’t really wavering. To show his true devotion, he gave her a necklace molded from flowers from their wedding. Talk about a 180!

Shawniece and Jephte Might Never Fall in Love

Shawniece and Jephte are hanging in there, but things were patchy. One moment they seemed perfectly fine and the next, they were bickering over who should drive that day. Jephte was freaked out by their constant arguing, but wasn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.

Tell Us: Were you surprised Molly and Jonathan separated before decision day?

