Mama June Joins a Beauty Pageant in ‘From Not to Hot’ Season 2 Trailer

Mama June is back and ready to continue her transformation! Following the incredible 300 pound weight loss documented during season 1 of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the June and her family are ready for a second season.

In the first trailer, June faces brand new challenges in her personal and professional lives — like joining a beauty pageant? “I’m sorry y’all, I can’t walk in heels,” she says. “I’ve been always on the other side of the pageant world … I don’t have any talent.”

“If you love me, you’ll do this pageant,” June’s daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, tells her mom. “You thought coach Mama June was tough? Wait until you meet Coach Alana.”

Season 2 will also dive into Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s baby news, June’s dating life, and the drama with June’s ex-husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and his new wife, Jennifer Lamb. Lamb shows up at June’s house in the clip, to discuss visitation with Alana. Sugar Bear is also heard threatening to take June to court.

Last April, June appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and revealed that Sugar Bear doesn’t have a relationship with the kids and that their relationship was very volatile.

“There was a lot of stuff that was hid for many years. All I want him to do is be honest. This episode is going to show a little piece of our life,” she told Williams. “It’s going to open up a lot of people’s eyes to know, ‘Hey, June wasn’t lying.’ People that know us for years know that this episode is going to bring a lot of stuff out into the open.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot returns to WE tv January 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

