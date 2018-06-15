This is a whole new Mama June Shannon! The reality star, 38, stopped by Us Weekly for an exclusive interview ahead of the season 2 premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot, opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Geno Doak, whom she introduced on the first season.

In the trailer, Mama June is wearing a wedding dress, causing everyone to whether they were going to tie the knot. “Geno makes me think of things that I never thought about before,” the reality TV personality told Us about her 42-year-old boyfriend. “It’s just, like, a weird situation still today to talk about it.”

Her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson agreed. “If she did get married, I think it would be a little weird because it’s just … my mom and marriage, you know, she always said that she would never get married,” she added.

The mother-daughter duo also spoke about the relationship with Mama June’s ex and Alana’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

The relationship is “kind of non-existent,” the 12-year-old noted, adding, “he does text, don’t get me wrong,” but they don’t see each other.

“He don’t attempt to see her,” Mama June said. “We’ve been in the same hotel, we’ve been in the same area, she’s been in the same area.”

However, Geno and Alana have grown very close. The We TV personality revealed that she and her boyfriend broke up briefly, but he and Alana stayed in touch during that time. “Geno has stepped up,” she explained. “When we broke up for a little while, you know, when I was dating other people, he was still in Alana’s life. He’s kind of shown her over the last few years that, ‘No matter what, if I’m with your mom or not, that’s not going to change my relationship with you.’”

Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres on We TV on Friday, June 15, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!