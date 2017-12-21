The first full-length trailer for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! dropped on Thursday, December 21, and it will definitely give fans that warm and fuzzy feeling they’ve been missing for the past 10 years.

In the trailer, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is now pregnant and her mother’s friends are there to help her through it all. “Your mother was the bravest person we ever knew,” Rosie (Julie Walters) says. “Let me tell you how she did it, all on her own.”

The trailer then cuts to a flashback, telling the story of Donna’s (Meryl Streep) life. Lily James take on the role of a young Donna in the flashbacks, showing her fall in love with Sophie’s father — and maybe a few others.

In present day, Sophie tells Sky, “I’ve never felt closer to my mom. She wasn’t scared because she had me.” But why is she talking about her mother like she’s not there? And why isn’t there new footage of Streep in the film? Many fans immediately took to Twitter following the trailer release and they were not happy!

I'm so happy they're making a Mamma Mia 2 however I am absolutely enraged that Donna is potentially DEAD?! It's not Mamma Mia without Meryl Streep I want answers — Charl (@idkcharl) December 21, 2017

Everyone saying Donna is dead in Mamma Mia 2 is literally ruining it for me already let me believe that Meryl is alive in it :))) — distressed noise (@huurriet) December 21, 2017

for real if Meryl Streep is dead in Mamma Mia 2 I will acc sue Universal for emotional trauma, I did not wait 10 years for that shit https://t.co/fUshfLqfNP — Chloe ✌ (@ChloeO_97) December 21, 2017

If Donna is dead in Mamma Mia 2 then it's a straight up disgrace, nobody kills off Meryl Streep… pic.twitter.com/GuZdm9Flo7 — E🦋 (@EHarvsss) December 21, 2017

Cher also makes an appearance in the final moments of the trailer, joining a party Donna is throwing. “Grandma, you weren’t invited,” Donna tells her. “That’s the best kind of party, little girl,” she responds, like only Cher could.

The sequel to the 2008 musical will also include classics from ABBA that we heard in the original film as well as new music. For those questioning whether the sequel can hold up to the original, Seyfried reassured fans in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, claiming that Here We Go Again is “better than the original because there’s a depth to it that only comes from time.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters July 20, 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!