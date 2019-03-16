Marcia Clark knows a thing or two about the guilty and the innocent. That’s exactly why she decided to cowrite and executive produce The Fix, an upcoming drama on ABC about a defense attorney who leaves town after losing a high-profile murder case. However, when the same celebrity comes under question eight years later, Maya Travis (Robin Tunney) returns for another chance.

It sounds a lot like the infamous case of O.J. Simpson – but the series is not about that, Clark insists.

“In the very beginning, in the first couple minutes of the show, that, of course, does speak to my experience with the Simpson case. But after that point, everything diverges,” the prosecutor, 65, tells Us Weekly exclusively in the video above. “After that point, all of it is fiction.”

That said, the parallels in the beginning weren’t easy to write or film, the Without a Doubt author admits.

“The day we were shooting that, it was like, ‘Oh, do I have to be here?’ It was terrible. Writing it was terrible, but shooting it was worse,” she says. “Seeing her go through the gauntlet with all the reporters screaming and people screaming, that was a little bit more déjà vu than I wanted to experience.”

For more on The Fix, watch the video above.

The Fix premieres on ABC Monday, March 18, at 10 p.m. ET.

