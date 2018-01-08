Whoops! Mariah Carey accidentally took Meryl Streep’s chair during the Golden Globes in L.A. on Sunday, January 7.

Carey joked about the mishap via Twitter during the live broadcast. “Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg. Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat…” she wrote to her more than 20 million followers.

Briefly keeping her fans guessing, she added: “(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! (MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time!”

Carey, who presented at the star-studded event, was nominated in the Best Original Song category for her “The Star,” for the animated movie of the same name. (The trophy went to “This Is Me” for The Greatest Showman.)

Streep, meanwhile, sat next to her costars from The Post — including Tom Hanks. She lost out in the Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama category to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Frances McDormand.

Both Carey and Streep, like most women and men, wore black to stand up against sexual harassment and assault in industries in conjunction with the Time’s Up campaign on Sunday night. Carey stunned in a vintage Dolce & Gobbana gown while the Oscar winner wore custom Vera Wang and accessorized with a Tyler Ellis clutch and Leighton jewels.

