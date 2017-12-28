Winter fun! Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka were out and about in Aspen, Colorado, just days before she is set to perform on New Year’s Eve for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

The couple held hands while they were out for a stroll on Wednesday, December 27, while bundled up head to toe in ski gear. The “Touch My Body” songstress went glam in a pink and light blue Chanel ensemble paired with white Dior snow boots, while Tanaka, 34, wore an all-black outfit with a white T-shirt underneath.

Carey later shared a video of them together on Instagram while they were riding a ski lift. The duo split in early April after nearly five months together but were spotted out again in June.

"Hey" #NoSkis 🎿⛷❤️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:36pm PST

The singer just wrapped up her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour. She is currently enjoying her holidays with her children — twins Moroccan and Monroe, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — before she is set to return to the stage in Times Square on Sunday, December 31.

The five-time Grammy winner made headlines when she suffered technical difficulties during her performance for last year’s show. Carey addressed the disastrous performance in a press release on Friday, December 22, and announced her return to the show.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!” the statement from the singer and Dick Clark Productions reads.

During her 2016 Times Square performance, Carey began with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne,” but the backing vocal track didn’t match up with her singing. The singer then transitioned into her 1991 song “Emotions,” but informed the audience that she couldn’t hear the music because of a faulty earpiece.

“There was a production issue and technical difficulties,” Carey’s rep told Us Weekly about her performance at the time. “There, unfortunately, was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances.”

