Round two! Mariah Carey is set to return to the stage at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest in Times Square on Sunday, December 31.

The Grammy-winning singer made headlines around the world after she suffered a series of technical difficulties during her performance at last year’s Rockin’ Eve special. Carey addressed last year’s mishap in a press release that announced her return on Friday, December 22.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!” a statement from Carey and Dick Clark productions reads.

The “We Belong Together” singer took to Twitter to react after the news broke.

“Take 2. #RockinEve #NYE,” Carey tweeted on Friday.

Carey will join previously announced Rockin’ Eve performers Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and newly-reunited country music duo Sugarland.

As previously reported, Carey’s 2016 Times Square performance was amiss from the start. She began with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne,” but viewers quickly noticed that her backing vocal track didn’t match up with what she appeared to be singing. She then transitioned into her 1991 single “Emotions,” but told the audience she was unable to hear the music due to a faulty earpiece.

“There was a production issue and technical difficulties,” Carey’s rep told Us Weekly about her performance at the time. “There unfortunately was nothing she could do to continue with the performance given the circumstances.”

