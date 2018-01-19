Marlene King Is Already Thinking About Reviving ‘Pretty Little Liars’

Pretty Little Liars is over — for now — but the nail is definitely not in the coffin. The creator of the series, Marlene King, told Us Weekly that she’s so crazy about the cast of the show, she’d love to bring the Freeform hit back.

“I love those characters so much. A couple of those characters are going to be in the Pretty Little Liars spinoff. I had so much fun writing for those characters again and it just made me realize how much I love writing for that world,” King told Us in an exclusive interview during the Freeform Summit on Thursday, January 18.

Pretty Little Liars came to an end in June 27 following seven seasons. However, King thinks that “some day,” the show could return. “I think the girls all really want to grow up and do their own things, like follow their own individual projects for a while. And maybe we’ll eventually come back,” she added.

However, she is working on the spinoff, which “feels very much like Pretty Little Liars but in a new world,” she said of The Perfectionists, which will feature the original series’ stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish.

King is also working with Paul Wesley on a show called Tapped. Bob Levy, who produced the pilot of Pretty Little Liars, will also serve as an executive producer.

“I was a huge Vampire Diaries fan so I was really excited to meet Paul,” the writer noted about working with Wesley. “He’s just super smart, and we have a lot in common, and we sort of live in the same worlds in terms of our creative sensibilities. So it’s a good fit.”

The show has been described as The Social Network meets Pretty Little Liars, following three grad students who create a hookup app that goes viral. “It’s really cool and exciting, but scary at the same time,” King admitted. “It sort of makes you not want to date, but in a good way.”

Neither shows have premiere dates yet.

