Will Beth and Addy be OK? That’s the question looming ahead of the season 1 finale of Dare Me. While Beth (Marlo Kelly) knows that Addy (Herizen F. Guardiola) has something to do with Sarge’s death, don’t expect a betrayal. In fact, she may be going extra lengths to protect her BFF.

“There’s a really great scene between Addy and Beth in that final episode that really sets them up for — if we get a season two, which would be amazing — seeing where their relationship continues from there,” Kelly, 23, said on the latest episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast.

Beth and Kurtz (Chris Zylka), the man who assaulted her earlier in the season, have an “interaction” in the upcoming finale, something that sounds like Beth does with no concern for herself.

“It’s actually a really plot divisive and important interaction between them,” the Australia native told Us. “She isn’t going to interact with him until it is the most necessary. And to me, that does feel like a really big sacrifice what she does in this next episode. [She’s] protecting Addy, always.”

While Beth has so much darkness inside her, she has an extremely strong need to put everyone else first — especially Addy.

“I think that’s exactly it. I think it’s that she would go to the absolute end of her limit for the people that need it and for the people that she loves,” Kelly explained. “But it just means that sometimes the way that she goes about it isn’t socially acceptable or helpful to herself. It can be very self-destructive.”

Kelly also revealed that she has thought a lot about whether Beth would really turn on Addy and turn her in if she did find out that her oldest friend was involved in a murder.

“I think that Beth, in a lot of ways, knows Addy so much more deeply than Addy knows herself,” the actress told Us. “I think in exposing it to other people, she would also potentially really traumatize Addy in her own self-discovery and understanding, which I don’t think she would ever want to do to her. While they can be very harsh toward each other and a lot of it is this big power play and chess game between them, there is so much softness and care and nurturing that does also occur. I think she’d never want to break that bubble.”

For more from Kelly, listen to the full podcast above on Spotify. Subscribe to the “Watch With Us” podcast for weekly exclusive interviews and TV news.

Dare Me airs on USA Network Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.