‘Married at First Sight’ Finale Recap: Did Any Couples Stay Together?

All’s well that ends well — but it doesn’t always end well. On the Tuesday, April 24, season finale of Married at First Sight, the three couples had to face their final decision day.

Tensions were high going into the moment of truth and while the thought of a real-life commitment drew some couples closer, not everyone felt that way.

Molly and Jonathan Still Aren’t Feeling It

Not surprisingly, the room was chilly when Molly and Jonathan had to sit next to each other after not seeing each other for a week. Molly had apparently texted him but he hadn’t replied. Asked by the experts if they could name one thing they were grateful for from the experience, Jonathan said he really couldn’t. He noted that he lost his job and apartment to be on the show and it was too soon to feel grateful for that. Fair enough.

For her part, Molly said she was sad. They shared a brief smile remembering a few good times but quickly reiterated they both wanted a divorce when asked the final question. “This marriage is a stepping stone toward finding love, ” Molly said.

Jaclyn and Ryan Stay Together

Jaclyn was still worried that she and Ryan were still having explosive arguments. Ryan agreed but noted that the biggest thing he’d learned was that arguing in a marriage wasn’t all about winning or losing. Then he revealed that he wanted to stay together. Jaclyn did too. Everybody was happy.

Shawniece and Jephte Want to Stay Married

Though Jephte said he was still nervous they might never fall in love, he also said he believed they were meant for each other and wanted to stay married. Shawniece said that she prayed about this and ultimately knew she wanted to stay together too.

“We both challenge each other. We both make each other stronger, and together, we will be unstoppable,” Shawniece told Jephte before kissing him. Jephte said this was the best decision he ever made.

Tell Us: Were you surprised that the other two couples stayed together?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!