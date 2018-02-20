Will Jonathan Francetic and Molly Duff be able to make their marriage work? The couple have hit a rough patch during the Tuesday, February 20, episode of Married At First Sight. While playing basketball with Jephte Pierre and Ryan Buckley, Jon reveals he’s getting confused by what Molly wants.

“Dude, I’ve got this girl that’s like, ‘Everything’s pressure and don’t touch me,’” he tells the guys in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “She keeps using the word ‘relationshipy’ instead of the word ‘intimacy.’ She’s like ‘Oh, you’ll go to cuddle and then it’s like too relationshipy.’ I’m like, ‘Cuddling isn’t like two days later we have to have sex.’ She builds these expectations in her head and I’m like sitting back and waiting for her to figure it out.”

He then tells the fellow husbands that when he tries to kiss her she tells him that it “feels forced” so she won’t do it. “You want to talk about all the most confusing signals in the world!”

Jephte, on the other hand, is dealing with the opposite issue. “I cant get Shawneice to leave me a alone! I can’t get her to stop touching me,” he chimes in and Jon jokes, “Want to trade?”

During his interview though, Jon admits he is a bit jealous of Shawneice’s affectionate nature. “Jephte and Sahwneice have moved forward from having spent the night in separate rooms during their honeymoon. On one hand, I’m happy for Jephte. I’m glad that his marriage is going well but it’s still pretty frustrating to go home every night and not get anywhere,” he says.

Married At First Sight airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

