Here comes the bride! Eight strangers turned into four pairs of during the Tuesday, January 1, season 8 premiere of Married At First Sight. Find out who hit it off and who got cold feet with our recap of this week’s episode!

You Look Familiar

Kate Sisk wants to be in love really bad. Luke Cuccurullo runs a speed dating company so he’s constantly around new couples. So, they were both beyond ready to head to the altar.

At the wedding, Luke realized a woman was in the audience who attended one of his speed dating events. Then, when Kate headed down the aisle, he whispered to his groomsmen that he had actually met her before. He looked concerned once he realized it wasn’t the first time he had met her, but fans will have to wait until next week to see if he’s happy with his decision to get married.

Instant Connection

Jasmine McGriff was stressed before her marriage to Will Guess because her family disapproved of the process and were very traditional. She was extremely overwhelmed about everything until she met her new husband.

The newlyweds were both were cracking jokes and laughing at the absurdity of the process, so it felt very natural. “I could see myself falling in love with Jasmine,” Will admitted.

High Energy

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller are both very energetic and ready to find love, so on paper, they seemed like a great match. Stephanie immediately admitted that she’d be “devastated” if it didn’t work out.

When they finally met, Stephanie realized she had never dated someone as outgoing as AJ and said his “enthusiasm is really cute.” They spent the evening discussing their love to party and drink, so they seemed to be hitting things off well.

Pre-Game

Introvert Keith Dewar and conservative Kristine Killingsworth felt that it was important to let loose before their wedding at their bachelor and bachelorette parties.

“I would love somebody to pull me out of this little funk that I’m in,” Keith said.

They both drank a lot and enjoyed their friends – and a few strippers – the night before they were tied down.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

