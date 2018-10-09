Fighting words! Amber Martorana called her husband Dave Flaherty a “d—k” just one week before decision day during the Tuesday, October 9, episode of Married At First Sight. In Amber’s defense, Dave was totally acting ridiculous during their weekend away that was supposed to be relaxing. Find out what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

Amber Goes Off on Dave

Amber and Dave wanted nothing more than to enjoy their “mini moon” away before decision day, but the stress of their future definitely got to them. Amber asked Dave for reassurance in their marriage, and he wasn’t ready to give it to her.

“Dave may not be ready for marriage and maybe he didn’t want to be married as much as I did,” Amber said. He was completely uninterested in even talking to Amber throughout the day, which set her off. She even told her husband he was acting “cold” and called him a “d—k,” which he later admitted was true.

“I’m absolutely being childish and stubborn and kind of a d—k,” Dave said. “I feel a tremendous amount of pressure to be in a place I don’t necessarily feel.”

The two were able to laugh at how ridiculous they were being and make up, but who knows if it’s enough to keep them together come decision day.

Bobby Feels Insecure

Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman may have spent their entire marriage thus far without fighting, but that’s not to say they don’t have problems. Bobby has been adamant about expressing his love to his wife, but she hasn’t reciprocated that feeling and it made him extremely nervous.

“I would do anything for you. I want you to know that I love you just like I love my mom, my dad, my sister and even more so because you’re my wife,” Bobby said to Danielle. When she was away from her husband, she told the camera she wasn’t ready to tell him she loved him because she’s a “realist” and they’ve only known each other for seven weeks.

“I’ll feel loved when my wife loves me, when she expresses she loves me,” Bobby told the camera. “I’m getting nervous.”

Hopefully Danielle is just hiding her feelings and isn’t planning on throwing Bobby a curveball at the last second.

Tristan and Mia Make Up

Mia Bally may have asked Tristan Thompson for a divorce last week, but apparently she didn’t really mean it.

“It’s something literally every single week and I’m spent,” Tristan said to his wife. “The fact that you said the word ‘divorce’ to me makes me feel like if decision day were tomorrow, I would say no.”

After their conversation, the couple decided to stay together and had a nice weekend away, which was the first time in a long time that they seemed to actually get along.

“I really care about Mia and I don’t want to throw the towel in in our marriage,” Tristan said.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

