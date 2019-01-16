Trouble in paradise! Will and Jasmine had a blow up argument about their future lifestyle during the Tuesday, January 15, episode of Married At First Sight. They disagreed about each of their roles when it comes to household responsibilities and bills, and it never got resolved. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

Gender Roles

Will and Jasmine seemed to hit it off at the wedding, but problems arose while on the honeymoon. She was mad he didn’t protect or help her when she crashed an ATV and her need to feel protected continued when they discussed gender roles at home. He brought up that he didn’t expect her to do all the cooking and cleaning and that he plans on them splitting household bills 50/50.

“50/50 is not going to happen,” Jasmine said. “A man is supposed to be the protector of the house. He’s supposed to be the provider.”

She added that Will is not what she envisioned in her ideal thought of marriage and worried that if they didn’t get on the same level about household roles, their marriage would fail. She tried to say he would pay more bills and in return, he’d come home to food on the table and a clean house.

“I’m worried me and Jasmine have fundamental differences,” Will said. “This is not what I signed up for.”

Kate Confronts Luke

Kate and Luke are definitely the slowest moving couple and had the most awkward transition to married life. He tried to spend his first night of their marriage sleeping on the couch instead of in bed next to his wife, and they haven’t shared one real kiss yet.

“I definitely wouldn’t describe our relationship as love at first sight,” Luke said. “I feel like over time it will feel more natural.”

When they met up with the other couples during the honeymoon, Kate got upset because the other couples were affectionate and much more comfortable with one another. She decided to tell Luke about her frustrations at dinner.

She told him “a little kiss would be nice,” and while he heard his wife out, Luke added that he isn’t good at kissing strangers and it feels uncomfortable even though they are legally married.

Stephanie Makes AJ More Comfortable

Stephanie was a bit apprehensive at first with AJ because she had never been with someone so energetic and outgoing. However, as their relationship progressed during the honeymoon, she seemed to be just as smitten with her husband as he is with her.

“I don’t want a low key kind, low energy type of relationship,” AJ said. “I just love having stupid, young, immature fun.”

The two ended up being the first couple to have sex during the honeymoon, and they described it as easy and natural. He added that he isn’t always comfortable with his body because he doesn’t work out much, but Stephanie makes him more comfortable.

Kristine and Keith Are Already All-In

Kristine and Keith had arguably the most chemistry since they first met at their wedding. They act like they’ve known each other forever and look like they belong together. “I’m feeling very comfortable with my husband,” Kristine said. “I’m very secure in the bond that the marriage brings.”

They seemed to be willing to do anything for each other already; Keith hates working out but when Kristine found the gym at the hotel, he lifted weights and ran on the treadmill to make her happy. “So far, Kristine is giving me everything I wanted and needed,” Keith said. “I will follow her to the ends of the Earth.”

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime (produced by Kinetic Content) on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!