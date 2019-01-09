‘Married At First Sight’ Recap: Kate Not Happy With ‘Awkward’ Luke

Not exactly a fairy-tale! Kate thought her husband, Luke, acted weird and uncomfortable at their wedding during the Tuesday, January 8, episode of Married at First Sight. It didn’t exactly seem to be the perfect wedding she dreamed of, so hopefully, he can let down his walls and they can connect more. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode!

Kate Thought Luke Was Awkward

Kate and Luke got off to a bumpy start when he realized he had met his wife previously. She didn’t recognize him at first, but they had met during one of his speed-dating events a few weeks ago and he was nervous to bring it up.

“He just seems a little awkward and uncomfortable, I don’t know why,” Kate said.

The uneasiness continued throughout the day as Luke refused to kiss his wife in front of other people. She seemed upset that there wasn’t a complete instant connection.

“I’m feeling uncomfortable,” Kate said. “I would kiss Luke but he seems very against it and it’s kind of weird.”

He even added that he planned on sleeping on the couch on their wedding night because he liked to take things slow, so hopefully, Kate can help him break out of his shell.

Kristine and Keith Had Instant Love

Kristine and Keith finally tied the knot this week, and their connection was definitely the strongest out of the four couples. They were both extremely physically attracted to one another and it seemed like they had been dating forever only minutes after they first met.

“I’m excited to grow old with you,” Keith said. “This is the best day of my life.”

They had a natural conversation and a steamy photo shoot, but the only slight bump in the road was when Keith met Kristine’s brother.

“Keep a smile on her face and I’m happy,” her brother warned. “Your feelings count, but not really.”

However, her family said they were relieved after meeting Keith because he seemed so genuine, and the couple appears to be off to a great start.

Jasmine Hit It Off With Will’s Family

Jasmine and Will’s wedding was shown last week, but viewers got a chance to see more of their reception and what it was like as they learned more about it each other. They shared a first dance that was amusing because Will is a horrible dancer.

“It’s a little awkward and surreal,” Jasmine said. “As we’re dancing, we’re starting to click. It’s like we’ve known each other for a long time.”

Jasmine really connected with Will’s sister this week, and they already acted like they were lifelong family members.

“I’m also welcoming them with open arms and they are returning the favor,” Jasmine said. “It is seeming like it’s working out really well right now.”

Stephanie Warmed Up to AJ’s Big Personality

Stephanie was a little unsure of her husband’s huge personality last week, as she’s always dated introverts. But she could tell AJ was nervous and excited, and she was actually starting to feel more of a connection with him.

“It’s really special. I like my husband,” Stephanie said. “He’s so easy to talk to. I am very happy that I got married at first sight.”

She also proved that she’s committed to him for the long haul as she doesn’t take their marriage lightly.

“I’m taking a risk by marrying a stranger but, to me, if this doesn’t work out, I’ll feel devastated,” Stephanie said. “I’m not in this to have a trial and error.”

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime (produced by Kinetic Content) on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

