What happens after the “I do?” Married at First Sight season 8 kicks off on New Year’s Day and will follow four brand-new Philadelphia-based couples from the moment they meet, which happens to be the same day they walk down the aisle.

Will Guess and Jasmine McGriff, AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen, Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk and Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth all appear to be beaming upon meeting each other in Us Weekly’s exclusive season 8 trailer. However, that doesn’t last long.

“Finally having a husband is a dream come true,” Stephanie, 35, says in the trailer. However, the two seemingly butt heads a little later. “The line’s been crossed now and I’m just really uncomfortable,” she later tells her husband.

Keith, 29, and Kristine, 28, also seem connected from the start. “The sparks are definitely flying, and we’re adults. We may have done a few things,” she says in the trailer as she enjoys champagne in the bathtub with Keith.

It seems like Luke and Kate may have the rockiest road – from the sneak peek, at least.

“Luke said he felt dead and repulsed inside after we kissed,” Kate said at one point in the trailer. Later, she breaks down crying and runs in to the bathroom.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres on Lifetime Tuesday, January 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

