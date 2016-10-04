Giving it another shot? Married at First Sight's Nick Pendergrast and Sonia Granados just might be on the road to reconciliation in the Tuesday, October 4, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The FYI unscripted series' preview clip shows the newlyweds ending up back at his place after an evening out for a festive Cinco de Mayo dinner. The pair have endured friction in recent weeks, with Granados having moved out of their home in a previous episode after Pendergrast claimed he wasn't attracted to her.

"Seeing her smile and everything during the dinner made me realize how much I do care about Sonia, but I don't really know where her mind's at right now," he tells the camera in the new clip.

"I miss my wife," Pendergrast continues. "She's a great person, she's got a great heart, and she is very attractive. Whenever she feels willing to move back, then she is welcome back."

For her part, Granados tells the camera, "I've considered moving back in. What I need from Nick is this effort that he's putting forth right now, that it's continual."

This is a far cry from last week's episode, when the vacation-rental manager said his attraction for the social worker had "dwindled" since their nuptials. "I get at least one Get Out of Jail Free card," he said, hoping to put an end to the relationship.

Watch the amusing clip above to see Granados' response to her husband's suggestion that she stay at his place for the night to avoid getting behind the wheel after imbibing. Married at First Sight, produced by Kinetic Content, airs on FYI Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

