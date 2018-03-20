It’s scary to commit to forever – especially when you’re Married at First Sight. On the Tuesday, March 20, episode of the relationship reality show, the three couples struggled with what it meant to make their marriages the real deal. Some couples navigated the rocky waters with skill, while others were on the verge of sinking.

Shawniece and Jephte Make Up, Again

Jephte was so upset at the prospect of having to surrender his phone to Shawniece that he walked out. She refused to chase him. After getting some (good) advice from his friend, he left her a few roses as an apology. Later, they discussed their five-year plan and surprisingly, seemed to be on the same page when it came to career, travel and kids.

Molly and Jonathan Still Haven’t had Sex

Molly was committed to showing Jonathan more physical affection. Instead, though, she gave him a gift card to his favorite story for his birthday. Apparently, that did the trick, though! No man has ever been more excited for a gift card.

Jaclyn and Ryan Hit a Rough Patch

During a boys’ night out with Jonathan, Jephte, and Pastor Cal, Ryan revealed that he and Jaclyn were feeling tension about her desire to live a “gypsy” lifestyle, which he wasn’t feeling. Pastor Cal reasoned that she might just want some extended vacations, but Ryan argued that she wanted to move abroad. Instead of going home to Jaclyn (who was sick), Ryan opted to leave the boys’ night to hang with a friend. Jaclyn later told the camera that Ryan was drunk and she was feeling a bit over the marriage.

They talked it out the next night. The conversation was civil, but she revealed that she was worried he wasn’t making space for her in his life. He asked for more slack and she asked him if he just didn’t want to be married at all. He insisted he wanted to be married and they hugged it out … for now.

Tell Us: Which couple do you think is the strongest right now?

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!