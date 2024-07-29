Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has everyone talking — including his former costars.

After Downey, 59, took to the stage at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 27, to reveal he will play Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner were eager to share their thoughts.

“I don’t get it, are you a baddie now?” Paltrow, 51, commented on an Instagram post shared by Downey on Saturday to recap his surprise news. The Sliding Doors star made her Marvel debut in 2008 as Pepper Potts, the love interest of Downey’s former characters, Tony Stark and Iron Man, in the superhero’s namesake origin film.

Ruffalo, 56, who portrayed another member of the Avengers, Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk), also commented on Downey’s post, which included a video of Downey’s Comic-Con reveal and a snap of the actor staring into the eyes of a new mask, captioned with “New mask, same task.”

“Hey Brat, green suits you,” the Poor Things actor wrote.

Renner, 53, also voiced his approval, commenting on an Instagram post shared by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who were confirmed to direct the forthcoming Avengers films, on Saturday.

“Congrats gentlemen!!! We’ve missed you,” Renner, who portrayed Hawkeye within the Avengers franchise, commented on the post which included a series of photos from Comic-Con.

Frank Grillo, who plays Brock Rumlow within the MCU, also commented on the Russo brothers’ post, “They need you guys.”

The post also attracted comments from further celebrities including Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham who wrote, “Now that is f—ing cool!” while Garrett Hedland posted three fire symbols to express his approval.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, who portrays MCU superhero Deadpool, liked both Downey’s and the Russo brothers’ Instagram posts.

The Russos also commented on Downey’s post, “We’ve always said green is your color…”

Florence Pugh, who portrays Yelena Belova in the MCU after making her debut in 20212’s Black Widow, attended Comic-Con and spoke to Variety about Downey’s news after the outlet shared a video of the reveal with her. “I bet it went insane in there,” Pugh, 28, said.

Downey was one of the first actors to star in an MCU film, playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the comic book character’s origin film. He reprised the role in two more solo films and multiple Avengers team-ups.

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark was one of the few OG heroes who perished in the aftermath of Thanos’ infamous snap.