Entertainment

Every Marvel Actor Who Has Shaded Their Own MCU Movie

By
6
Getty Images (3)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe boasts some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but not everyone loves their work in the blockbuster movies inspired by comic book superheroes.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth recently called out fellow MCU actors who have appeared in the franchise but have subsequently criticized their involvement.

“It’s, like, ‘They’re films that are successful — put me in one. Oh, mine didn’t work? I’ll bash them,’” Hemsworth said in an interview with the Times of London published on Sunday, May 12.

Before Hemsworth was Thor, the actor got his big break in the Australian soap Home and Away and said it “used to bother me” when fellow cast members “would later talk about the show with guilt or shame.” (Some of the show’s famous alumni include Isla Fisher, Heath Ledger, and Hemsworth’s brother, Liam Hemsworth.)

“Humility goes a long way,” he added.

Hemsworth didn’t name any names in the interview, but he could be referring to several MCU actors. Scroll through to see which MCU stars have subsequently thrown shade at the superhero movies.

