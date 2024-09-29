The Brady Bunch is celebrating its 55th anniversary, a number that has somehow managed to elude show star Maureen McCormick.

“It was so funny because I was on Twitter and I saw something about it, and I went, ‘Oh, wow.’ I had no idea,” McCormick, 68, exclusively joked to Us Weekly on Saturday, September 28, at the 2024 HollyRod Foundation DesignCares Gala. “The show will just always hold a super warm spot in my heart.”

McCormick notably played the oldest Brady daughter, Marcia. The now-iconic sitcom aired between 1969 and 1974 on ABC, following the antics of Mike and Carol Brady’s blended family. Mike (Robert Reed) was the father of sons Greg, Peter and Bobby (played by Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland, respectively), while Carol (Florence Henderson) had three daughters: Marcia (McCormick), Jan (Eve Plumb) and Cindy (Susan Olsen).

Many members of the cast and crew have since remained close ever since The Brady Bunch wrapped.

“I’m actually seeing Lloyd Schwartz tomorrow night and his wife,” McCormick told Us at Saturday’s event, held at Rolling Greens Los Angeles, while naming the sitcom’s producer. “We’re still really close.”

She continued, “It’s just an amazing bond, so I feel very lucky to have that.”

McCormick is not only celebrating the 55th anniversary of the show but also a similar lengthy milestone in her sobriety journey. McCormick quit drinking more than 40 years ago.

“I feel really incredibly lucky that I found sobriety. It’s been everything to me,” she told Us. “And it’s not easy in the beginning at all, but it just gets better every day. It does, you know? I’m so happy to be sober and to be really clear and comfortable in my skin.”

McCormick cited her husband, Michael Cummings, as well as her parents, as “a big part” of her decision.

“It’s an amazing journey,” she said, specifically referring to her marriage. “We’re going on 40 years, which is incredible. I feel very blessed to have him in my life.”

McCormick is also celebrating her friends Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete by attending their nonprofit’s annual DesignCares Gala.

“Holly and I go way back,” McCormick gushed to Us. “No words are needed because she has her son RJ, and I’ve got a brother with intellectual disabilities, and there’s just this unspoken bond that is so deep. They’re doing so much and raising so much awareness for Parkinson’s and autism and making resources available to families that are in desperate need of learning and being taken in.”

The actress added, “One of my favorite things that Holly has ever said was, ‘I wouldn’t change RJ for the world, but I would change the world for RJ,’ which says it all.”

The nonprofit helps provide medical, physical and emotional support to individuals, like Holly and Rodney’s son, with autism.

With reporting by Mike Vulpo