Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict found a way to draw inspiration from their own lives while filming their new thriller, Divorce in the Black.

“I know what divorce is and how devastating divorce can be and the trauma it can cause, but I wanted to show that you can find light on the other side,” Good, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the dark thriller. “I have the experience and I want people to know there’s light on the other side and all you have to do is walk toward it.”

Divorce in the Black, which hit Prime Video on Thursday, July 11, follows Ava (Good), a young bank professional who is devastated when her husband, Dallas (Hardrict), abandons their marriage. Ava is determined to fight for the relationship until fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage — and previously sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate. The film is written and directed by Tyler Perry, with Joseph Lee Anderson, Shannon Wallace, Taylor Polidore, Richard Lawson and Debbi Morgan also starring.

Navigating her way through divorce is something Good has done herself, as she was previously married to DeVon Franklin nearly 10 years before their 2022 split. While she has since moved on with Jonathan Majors, the actress connected to her character’s journey of finding power after loss.

Related: Us’ Complete Guide to Summer’s Biggest Blockbuster Movies Jay Maidment/20th Century Studios/MARVEL ;Dan McFadden/CTMG, Inc ; Universal From action adventure to heartbreaking romance, there is a summer blockbuster for every type of cinephile this year, and Us Weekly has your complete guide to all of them. Potentially the most anticipated movie of the season, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, serves as the fifth […]

Hardrict was also able to draw from his own life for his role as Dallas, as he and Tia Mowry announced their divorce in October 2022. The exes, who were married for 14 years, share son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6. While speaking to Us, Hardrict said it was important for him to take on a role that would inspire others to embrace life’s second chances.

“Walking with unconditional love and peace on your journey,” he added. “That’s what I want people to see.”

Hardrict and Good lucked out when it came to being costars. The pair have been close friends off screen for more than two decades. It was that kind of history, Good said, that allowed them to create a “safe space” while delving into the darker aspects of the film.

“[It] gave us the safety to explore and figure out [their] dynamic,” she told Us, noting that Hardrict helped her feel comfortable enough to dig into “where [Ava] is right now” and “what got her to this point” in her life.

For Hardrict, working alongside Good was the ultimate selling point. “When I found out that Meagan was starring in this — Tyler [Perry] gave me the phone call and said that he wanted me to play this role — I was just like, ‘Wow, of course, I would love to work with Meagan.’ I know what kind of actor she is. She’s a living legend in herself.”

Hardrict knew his friendship with Good would only help the project be more “special,” and for him, their familiarity helped create an “amazing finished product for the world to see.”

That’s not to say every scene was a breeze. For the more sinister aspects of the film — including a scene where he has to “get physical” with Good and one where he has to grab Morgan and “call her names” — were particularly difficult for Hardrict to shoot.

“I never was physical with a woman in my life, so, you know, this was some acting I was doing,” he explained. “I definitely had to service the character and [understand] I’m here just to be my best, and it’s acting, and that’s just what it is.”

Good had her own obstacles to climb with Ava, and she cited the pressures placed upon the character as her biggest test.

“Ava was just living her life trying to do all the right things and live up to standards that she felt her parents had created,” the Eve’s Bayou actress told Us. “And just that moment of honesty, tapping into everything that she was [feeling] and letting it all out — that was definitely challenging, [but] in a way that I actually appreciate it.”

Related: Wild and Wacky 2024 Movies That We Can’t Believe Actually Exist Patrick Redmond / Netflix 2024 may have given us Challengers, the best love triangle movie that’s ever been made, but it’s also served up some seriously head-scratching cinema. From comedies inspired by breakfast foods (Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted) to a true crime thriller starring a former Real Housewife (Bethenny Frankel’s Danger in the Dorm), it’s been […]

Playing a role that focused on rediscovery and new chapters was particularly important to Good. “When you think your life is ending, you have to know that something beautiful, and a lot more life, on the other side,” she said. “Even when you go through something challenging.”

Representing — and inspiring — others who may need that reminder was priority No. 1.

“I just wanted women — and men — to see themselves in this character and get excited about the act of their life,” Good added. “It’s very empowering finding yourself and loving yourself, knowing your worth and fighting for yourself. I hope that’s imparted on everyone who watches it.”

Divorce in the Black is now available to stream on Prime Video.

With reporting by Travis Cronin