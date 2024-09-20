Your account
Entertainment

Meet Father Steve Jakubowski, the ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Fans Are Now Calling ‘Hot Priest’

By
Steve Jakubowski Jeopardy Hot Priest
Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television

Catholic priest Father Steve Jakubowski has won over the internet after competing on Jeopardy!

During the Thursday, September 19, episode of America’s favorite quiz show, viewers began calling the contestant “hot priest,” a title originally given to actor Andrew Scott in the hit show Fleabag.

“For those of you it matters to, there is a hot priest on Jeopardy tonight,” one viewer wrote via X. A separate fan added, “Whoever u are father steve, you’re waaaaaaay too hot to have joined the priesthood!!!! hot girl down fr.”

Another stated, “I am an atheist but I would def consider becoming a Catholic for Father Steve….. #jeopardy.”

During the episode, host Ken Jennings asked Fr. Steve whether competing on Jeopardy! or being a Catholic priest was more stressful.

“Catholic priest,” Fr. Steve quickly replied while laughing.

During Final Jeopardy, the Notre Dame graduate was in third place with $5,400. After wagering a majority of his winnings, he ended up with $99 and a joke from Jennings.

“As you know, the last shall be first,” the show’s host said while referencing a bible verse.

According to MLive, Fr. Steve entered the seminary to become a priest after graduating from college. He now works for a parish called St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church in Austin, Texas.

When the episode aired, the church shared support for its priest via Instagram writing, “Thank you for watching and supporting Fr. Steve’s journey on Jeopardy! Hopefully, you had as much fun watching it as we did!”

While Fr. Steve acknowledged he didn’t walk away with a major prize, he said, “It was cool. It was a lot of fun.”

If earning the nickname “Hot Priest” wasn’t enough, Fr. Steve was also compared to another famous actor during his brief appearance.

Steve Jakubowski Jeopardy Hot Priest
Andrew Scott as The Priest in ‘Fleabag’ Prime Video

“@Jeopardy The part of Father Steve will be played by Paul Rudd tonight… #Jeopardy,” one viewer wrote via X.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. After losing to Brooklyn-based teacher Jen Feldman as well as reigning champ Chris Lindsay, Fr. Steve was sent back to church.

“Damn, the good looking priest lost !!” one user wrote via X. “Oooops!  LOL #jeopardy.”

Another fan, however, is optimistic that this won’t be the last time viewers see “Hot Priest.”

As one viewer demanded: “@Jeopardy immediately bring back Father Steve for ‘Second Chance’ #jeopardy @KenJennings.”

