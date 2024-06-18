Meghan Markle’s Suits onscreen father, Wendell Pierce, had nothing but good things to say about her marriage to Prince Harry.

“When [Meghan] came into town, she got an award last year, had a chance to say hello and wish she and Prince Harry well and wish the children well,” Pierce, 60, told People at the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16. “They look very much in love and were very happy, so that’s the most important thing.”

Pierce, who played Robert Zane on Suits from 2013 to 2019, went on to share that working with Markle, 42, on the drama series was “a blast” and that he has met up with her “a few times” since wrapping the show.

“I’ve gotten to see her just a few times since, and we’ve been able to reminisce and so it’s real, we have fond memories of working together,” he explained to the outlet.

Markle starred as Rachel Zane on Suits from 2011 to 2018 before she was written off following her engagement to Harry, 39.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right?” Markle said in a joint interview with BBC in 2017 after news of Harry’s proposal broke. “I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

Several years after leaving the show, Harry claimed that the palace tried to control Markle’s role on Suits after she started dating him.

“Meg packed up her house, gave up her role in Suits. After seven seasons. A difficult moment for her, because she loved that show, loved the character she was playing, loved her cast and crew – loved Canada,” Harry wrote in his January 2023 Spare memoir. “On the other hand life there had become untenable.”

Harry shared that the show writers were “frustrated” because the palace comms team would “change lines of dialogue” and “how she would act.”

Suits creator Aaron Korsh did confirm that the palace “weighed in on some stuff” but “not many things.”

“A few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating,” he explained to The Hollywood Reporter in August 2023.

While Markle has moved on from Suits, the show has found a newfound popularity, earning more than 45 billion minutes in streaming on Netflix and Peacock combined.

“Isn’t that wild?” she shared during an interview on the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Women event in November 2023. “It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”