Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are gearing up for a family affair on their New Jersey street.
Melissa, 45, revealed during a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live that Joe’s cousin Kathy Wakile and her husband, Richie Wakile, “bought the lot on my street” and are starting construction on their new home.
“They are building a house diagonal from me — across the street — on my street,” she said. “It’s funny. Everyone moves to my street.”
First, Melissa lived on the same block as her estranged sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. While things between Melissa, Joe and Teresa have fallen apart, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is hoping that close proximity to Kathy will offer some closure for her husband.
“I secretly hope Joe and Kathy are walking down the street one day and bump into each other,” Melissa said, confirming that there’s still some bad blood between Kathy and Joe. “At the end of the day, Kathy’s a good person.”
Kathy appeared on RHONJ for six seasons from 2010 to 2016. Throughout her tenure on the Bravo show, Kathy butted heads with Teresa, which led to her departure from the series. At the time, Joe and Melissa stood by Teresa’s side.
“I do think that he regrets, you know, he did what he had to do at the time to back his sister up and do what he had to do, but I really think he enjoyed Kathy,” Melissa said during her SiriusXM appearance. “Kathy was a good cousin to him. She took care of him. He had a great relationship with [Kathy’s sister] Rosie. … Growing up, those two were extremely close — Joe and Rosie — so I do think it’s unfortunate. That’s family and they’re not together.”
Melissa also revealed they found out Kathy and Richie were moving in after Joe attempted to bid on the property.
“He was driving down the street — and you kind of have to pass my house to see where Kathy’s building hers — and there was a lot for sale. It’s on the lake, so he came home, and he goes, ‘This went up yesterday. I am going to bid full price,’” she said. “And I was like, ‘Really Joe?’ He’s like, ‘Yes, it’s on the lake. This never happens. One came up.’ So, Joe offered full price for the property — which was pretty high.”
Per Melissa, Kathy “had an in” with the previous owner before getting the property. Melissa sees them driving by all the time, and while she’s never said anything, she does want Joe to reconnect with Kathy and Richie.
“I think deep down inside, he wants it too,” she continued. “Joe’s an emotional guy. He wears his heart on his sleeve. It’s hard. He comes from a place where he feels like he has to please. He felt like he had to please people his whole life and, you know, you never know what people [go through], how people grew up or what went on in life.”