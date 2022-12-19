Moving forward. Sister Wives star Meri Brown reflected on the importance of finding “courage” after confirming the end of her marriage to Kody Brown.

“If you don’t want to make waves, keep on being mediocre,” the TLC personality, 51, began in an Instagram post on Monday, December 19. “Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else’s opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do.”

The reality star then offered an alternative option. “Do your thing. Do your thing in your own time and on your own terms,” she wrote. “Let them judge you. Let them talk about you. Let them create their own ‘stories’ about you. Find your courage. Find your strength. Know who YOU are and don’t let them tell you any different. Worthy Up, Sister!”

The Becoming Sister Wives coauthor and Kody, 53, confirmed their split earlier this month during the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, December 18. “I don’t really consider myself married to Meri,” the Brown family patriarch said in the episode. “If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me.”

Meri, for her part, claimed that she and her husband never discussed their breakup before Kody declared that he no longer “considered” them married.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult. We didn’t talk.’ … And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,’” she explained. “He just made the decision. I have never heard him say that to me.”

Meri added that she would be open to reconciliation, but she doesn’t think Kody has any desire to give their romance another shot. “He’s already made the decision,” she said during the special. “I don’t think that he’s interested.”

The former couple — who share Leon, 27 — legally tied the knot in 1990. The duo divorced in 2014 so Kody could marry Robyn Brown and adopt her children from a previous marriage. At the time, however, Kody remained in spiritual unions with Meri, Janelle Brown and Christine, 50.

Meri is the latest sister wife to call it quits with Kody, whose only remaining spouse is Robyn, 44. Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021, while Janelle, 53, revealed earlier this month that she and the Wyoming native have been separated for several months.

Part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One airs on TLC Sunday, January 1, at 10 p.m. ET.