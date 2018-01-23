The biggest night in film is almost here! The nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards were revealed on Tuesday, January 23, and the stars are ready to celebrate. See the nominees’ reactions below and check out the full list of nominations here.

Meryl Streep, Actress in a Leading Role for The Post

“I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women’s voices in the movement of history,” Streep said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times. “Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart.”

Octavia Spencer, Actress in a Supporting Role for The Shape of Water

“My heart is bursting with pure elation for the cast and crew of The Shape Of Water,” Spencer said in a statement “Guillermo has given us all a dream job and to be recognized by the Academy is so deeply moving. I am jumping for joy from Park City for all of the nominees this morning! Congratulations everyone.”

Laurie Metcalf, Actress in a Supporting Role for Lady Bird

“This is like a super day,” the Roseanne star told E! News. “These days don’t happen. This is crazy!”

Tommy Wiseau, Adapted Screenplay for The Disaster Artist

Kobe Bryant, Short Film (Animated) for Dear Basketball

“What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination,” Bryant told Us Weekly in a statement. “It was always expected of me to be in the basketball finals, but never this. It means so much that the Academy deemed Dear Basketball worthy of contention. Thanks to the genius of Glen Keane and John Williams for taking my poem to this level. What an honor to be on this team.”

Gary Oldman, Actor in a Leading Role for Darkest Hour

“I started the day to the great news that Phantom Thread received six Oscar nominations and Costume Design was one of them,” Oldman said in a statement. “I am delighted to be nominated and thrilled to be in the company of my very talented fellow Costume Design nominees!”

Jordan Peele, Directing for Get Out

“What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place?” Peele tweeted on Tuesday morning. “I just spoke to Daniel [Kaluuya.] You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that … Right now I’m just thinking about everyone who bought a ticket and told someone else to. You did this. Thank you.”

The film was also nominated for three other awards: Best Picture, Original Screenplay and Actor in a Leading Role.

Kumail Nanjiani, Original Screenplay for The Big Sick

Hey just woke up. What’d I miss? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 23, 2018

Hey Academy Award nominee @emilyvgordon, how’s it going? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 23, 2018

Aaron Sorkin, Best Adapted Screenplay for Molly’s Game

“This nomination represents the great work of hundreds of people—from STX and our producers to Jessica Chastain and the entire cast and crew,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I couldn’t ask for a greater gang of people with whom to share this incredible honor.”

The Oscars air on ABC on Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

