History in the making! Meryl Streep received her 21st Oscar nomination on Tuesday, January 23, breaking her own record as the most-nominated performer of all time.

The 68-year-old is nominated for best actress for her role as publisher Katharine Graham in The Post. The nod extends her record by nine over Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson, who each have 12.

“I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women’s voices in the movement of history,” Streep said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart.”

The movie star has won twice in the best actress category — for Sophie’s Choice in 1983 and The Iron Lady in 2012 — and also scored a best supporting actress trophy for Kramer vs. Kramer in 1980. She received her first nomination for The Deer Hunter in 1979 and has since been nominated for films including Postcards From the Edge (1991), The Devil Wears Prada (2007), Doubt (2009), Julie & Julia (2010) and Florence Foster Jenkins (2017), among others.

In this year’s best actress category, Streep is up against Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s Frances McDormand, Lady Bird’s Saoirse Ronan, I, Tonya’s Margot Robbie and The Shape of Water’s Sally Hawkins.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2018 Academy Awards air on ABC on Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!